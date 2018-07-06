Worker killed in water tower accident in Porter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3716801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene of a fatal water tower accident.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3716850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kevin Reed says he rushed to help the victims of the water tower accident in Porter.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3716847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman in Porter describes hearing a loud boom during the fatal construction accident.

A construction worker has been killed in an accident involving a water tower in Montgomery County.Authorities said four people were reported trapped inside the 150-foot water tower on Water Well Road at Loop 494 early this morning when a steel panel shifted and fell on the workers.The panel pinned the man who died inside the tower. Another worker was taken to a hospital with arm and chest injuries. Two other workers were rescued and unhurt.Officials with the Porter Fire Department believe the piece of metal was being lifted and put into place at the time of the accident.People who live around the area tell ABC13 the first sign of trouble was a loud boom when a piece of steel fell from a crane and into the tower."All you could see was the whole panel come down into the tower," said eyewitness Kevin Reed.Firefighters used the crane to get to the four workers inside."There was one guy they did not have a visual on early on, but then they were able to see him, and that is when they noticed he was a fatality," said Asst. Chief Cleave Pamphile with the Porter Fire Department.The men working on the tower are contractors with Phoenix Fabricators.The tower is a 500,000 gallon water storage tank that is under construction.