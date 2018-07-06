HOME & GARDEN

Woman finds nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in bedroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment (KTRK)

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee --
A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.

Angela Wright said she woke up with arm pain and noticed a couple of bumps on her chest and arm, but didn't think much of it.

She went to the doctor's office and was sent home with medication. Wright was rushed to the emergency room a couple of days later after she described feeling like she was hallucinating.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't move and I could barely swallow. I was starting to hallucinate," Wright said to WSMV-TV.

She notified management at her apartment complex, which sprayed her unit. Wright said the dangerous spiders came back.

"We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe," said Wright.

She is in the process of moving out of her apartment and asked the complex to break her lease.

Wright recorded her landlord's response on her cell phone. "We're never going to get rid of them. It's just part of Nashville and the south in general."
"They said the only thing they can do is give me a 60-day notice and I will have to fulfill that," said Wright.

Wright said the 60-day notice would require her to pay $2,200.

"This isn't my problem," she said. "I came here thinking that this was a nice place to live."

The brown recluse is one of the most poisonous spiders. It is usually between the size of a quarter and a half-dollar.

The brown color that gives the spider its name can range from a light yellowish brown to a dark red or chocolate brown.

The main features that distinguish the brown recluse are a violin-shaped marking on the spider's body and their three pairs of eyes arranged in a semi-circle.

SEE MORE: What you need to know about spider season

EMBED More News Videos

A guide to Houston spiders

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homespiderspider biteu.s. & world
HOME & GARDEN
Don't fall for these air conditioner myths this summer
Broken TV? Turn to Ted team fixes delivery issue
SPONSORED: Easy ways to cut your energy bill while you beat the Texas heat
Home generators that can help during hurricane season
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Armored car heist suspects on the run in SE Houston
LIVE: Vehicle flips in toll lane crash on W. Beltway 8
Suspects report stolen tires, but wind up busted for meth
Worker killed in water tower accident in Porter
You won't be able to renew your license at these 2 places soon
Major construction shuts down 3 freeways this weekend
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Summer not the best time for making babies, research says
Show More
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million
Guard allegedly beaten by group shoots man after confrontation
Navy SEAL dies trying to rescue boys trapped in cave
Man arrested for stealing teen's 'Make America Great Again' hat
More News