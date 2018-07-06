POLITICS

President Donald Trump takes aim at Bush's 1000 Points of Light during rally in Montana

While speaking at a rally in Montana, President Trump took aim at former President George H.W. Bush and a famous phrase he used.

"Thousand Points of Light, I never quite got that one," Trump said. "What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? And it was put by a Republican, wasn't it?"

Bush 41 used the 'Thousand Points of Light' theme frequently, including in his inauguration, to promote the spirit of volunteerism.

ABC13 has reached out to President Bush's spokesman for comment, but we haven't heard back.

Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer shared his opinion on Twitter.

"This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President's promotion of volunteerism. I don't mind potus being a fighter. I do mind him being rude," Fleischer tweeted.



At the rally, Trump also took aim at the #MeToo movement, and Democrats.

Trump also stressed that the current administration is rebuilding the economy and restoring security.
