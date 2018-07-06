FREE things to do: Moana, live music and art cars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3716408" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are some of the fun things you can do this weekend.

Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!The Square at Memorial City8 p.m. - 10 p.m.Central Green Park in KatyPicnics and lawn chairs are welcomed. The event is free.7:45 p.m.Market Square Park5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.Blue Field Market6 p.m. - 10 p.m.530 W. 19th St. Houston, TX 77008This is a family-friendly event with paintings, sculptures, and handcrafted items, along with live music and gourmet food trucks.11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and summer evenings140 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77007The exhibit is open Wednesday-Sunday.It features cars from local, national, and international artists.