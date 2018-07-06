FREE STUFF

FREE things to do: Moana, live music and art cars

Here are the fun, free things to do this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, July 6
Free movie: Moana
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free Anthony Pitt Trio concert
Central Green Park in Katy
Picnics and lawn chairs are welcomed. The event is free.
7:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Free Mobley concert
Market Square Park
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Yoga, games, and music
Blue Field Market

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

First Saturday Arts Market
530 W. 19th St. Houston, TX 77008
This is a family-friendly event with paintings, sculptures, and handcrafted items, along with live music and gourmet food trucks.
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and summer evenings

Art Car Museum
140 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77007
The exhibit is open Wednesday-Sunday.
It features cars from local, national, and international artists.

Here are some of the fun things you can do this weekend.

