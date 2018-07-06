TRAFFIC

You will not be able to renew your license at two Houston DPS locations.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Beginning Monday, two of the busiest driver's license offices in our area will conduct only mandatory in-office transactions.

The change affects the Houston-Dacoma office as well as the Conroe office.

Summer is the busiest time at these offices, and customers often have to wait in long lines outside in the heat.

DPS is encouraging you to complete renewals and other business online, by mail, or by phone.

If you'd prefer to see someone in person, you can visit the Houston Southeast Mega Center or the location in Spring.

The restrictions last through August.

