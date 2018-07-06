HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're planning to hit the road this weekend or travel out of town, get ready to dodge some construction cones.
SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at IH 610, nightly, from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m.
IH-45 Gulf
All northbound lanes will be closed from 610 South Loop to Woodridge starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
IH-69 Southwest
Four northbound lanes will be closed from Fountain View Drive to South Rice starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.
US-290 Northwest
All westbound lanes will be blocked blocked from Bingle to Tidwell starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
