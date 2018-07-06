WEATHER

Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will tour Lake Houston Friday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and local leaders will tour Lake Houston Friday to get an update on how much debris has been removed from the area since Hurricane Harvey.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Turner will check on the progress of the Hurricane Harvey cleanup at Lake Houston.



It's been eleven months since the storm, and trees, trash, logs and vegetative material are still floating in the water. That debris slows water flowing into the lake from surrounding creeks and rivers, which can lead to serious flooding when it storms.


Cleanup in the area started last month. A spokesperson for Mayor Turner tells ABC13 nine barges are on the water each day and crews collect anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 cubic yards of debris.

Reports are that the removal project could cost anywhere from $8 million to $20 million.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to pay for 90 percent of the cleanup. The city will pay for 10 percent.

Crews will begin removing the debris at 9 a.m. Friday. The trash will then be transferred into dump trucks and carted away.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveysylvester turnertrashLake Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
Another round of scattered storms taking aim at SE Texas
Water and mud remains on Houston area roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Guard allegedly beaten by group shoots man after confrontation
Navy SEAL dies trying to rescue boys trapped in cave
Trump takes aim at Bush's 1000 Points of Light
Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault
Man arrested for stealing teen's 'Make America Great Again' hat
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
Show More
Woman survives being shot in the face by naked man
FREE things to do: Moana, live music and art cars
Drunk man allegedly dumped by deputy constable on side of road
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
Who's keeping government secrets? We're naming names
More News