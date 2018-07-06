Clearing Lake Houston of Harvey debris could cost $20 million

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3716412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Turner will check on the progress of the Hurricane Harvey cleanup at Lake Houston.

DEBRIS REMOVAL on #LakeHouston today. This stuff is from Harvey! Crazy it’s still clogging feeder creeks and rivers. Mayor will be out here today checking on progress. Started on May and will take 4-6 mos! #abc13 https://t.co/IEwA4LAvuc pic.twitter.com/U02YT5a8Oc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 6, 2018

Here’s what today will look like! Mayor @SylvesterTurner’s team sent me these pics taken yesterday. City officials hitching a ride on a barge today to watch crews at work. This cleanup could take another 5 months! #abc13 https://t.co/IEwA4LAvuc pic.twitter.com/RDP8n5ZtWc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 6, 2018

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and local leaders will tour Lake Houston Friday to get an update on how much debris has been removed from the area since Hurricane Harvey.It's been eleven months since the storm, and trees, trash, logs and vegetative material are still floating in the water. That debris slows water flowing into the lake from surrounding creeks and rivers, which can lead to serious flooding when it storms.Cleanup in the area started last month. A spokesperson for Mayor Turner tells ABC13 nine barges are on the water each day and crews collect anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 cubic yards of debris.Reports are that the removal project could cost anywhere from $8 million to $20 million.The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to pay for 90 percent of the cleanup. The city will pay for 10 percent.Crews will begin removing the debris at 9 a.m. Friday. The trash will then be transferred into dump trucks and carted away.