Harris County Pct. 4 is responding to a law enforcement report that its deputies are trained to drop off homeless people away from areas they're paid to patrol.Eyewitness News obtained a Harris County Sheriff's Office incident report that says a Precinct 4 deputy constable picked up an intoxicated man who had urinated on himself at a bank and then dropped him off at a gas station three miles away.The gas station is located at the corner of FM 1960 and I-45, which is inside HCSO jurisdiction. A man who works as a security officer in the area says he's seen it happen more than once and has a picture of it.In the report, the HCSO deputy wrote that the deputy constable "stated he was trained to drop off individuals at the intersection that were homeless for metropolitan transportation."The man never made it to the bus. In fact, a driver called HCSO, concerned he was going to get run over. The security officer told Eyewitness News the man was in pretty bad shape."He didn't want to deal with the problem. There was a problem and he got rid of it. We don't need constables to be handing off their problems," the security officer told Eyewitness News.Jessica Willey will have a response from Constable Mark Herman's office about the report, and the picture the security officer says proves what it says is true.