4TH OF JULY

Former U.S. Marine veteran rescues flag during storm on Fourth of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Former U.S. Marine veteran rescues flag during storm on Fourth of July (KTRK)

By
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
The rain that filled Houston bayous and streets is how we will likely remember this July 4th, but there's also another image to consider-- that of a man in the rain with a flag that had fallen over in a Deer Park esplanade.

"I ran up to the flag and picked it up, and made sure it was unfurled correctly and stand straight up," Marine Veteran Anthony Rodriguez said.

This was an act that isn't surprising, because Rodriguez served on active duty in Iraq for five years.

It was Rodriguez's dream since childhood to be a Marine. A suicide bombing attack left him seriously injured, and ended his service, but not his sense of duty.

"My love for this country and for that flag has no bearing. If there's rain or a hurricane, I'm gonna go get it and put it where it's supposed to be," Rodriguez said.

Fiancee Jessica Giese took the pictures from the car and posted them on Facebook to send a message.

"Be proud of who you are, be proud of America, be proud of your flag that flies high and strong, because of people like him," Giese said.

Anthony Rodriguez is no longer in uniform, but once a Marine, always a Marine. That includes in pouring rain.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystorm4th of julyjuly 4thmarinesveteranamerican flagDeer Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
4TH OF JULY
Man transforms lawn into American flag
Man wins Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest for 11th time
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More 4th of july
SOCIETY
Who's keeping government secrets? We're naming names
LULAC clubhouse named national treasure
Kids taken to closed day cares end up at fire stations
Saturday Extra Previous Segments
More Society
Top Stories
Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen
Another round of scattered storms taking aim at SE Texas
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
Deputy constable allegedly dropped intoxicated man off at gas station
YouTube pranksters charged for posing as Houston police
Who's keeping government secrets? We're naming names
Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of panties
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Show More
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Mother intentionally run over had 4-year-old in the car
Beloved convenience store clerk killed in southwest Houston
Off-duty officer struck by vehicle outside H-E-B store
LULAC clubhouse named national treasure
More News