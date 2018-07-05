Police say an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy was hit and dragged several feet as he tried to stop two shoplifting suspects.Those accused thieves were after just one thing: baby formula.It may seem like a strange target, but police say baby formula is a top target for shoplifters.Like this case in Sugar Land last year where thieves can be seen taking formula by the cart full.To take such a large amount like that most likely isn't for personal use. They're most likely going to sell it.In today's case, it's not clear how much formula the suspects were taking, but police say as they left, they struck the off-duty deputy who was working security at the H-E-B off the Katy Freeway at Bunker Hill.The deputy was dragged a few feet, but he is expected to recover.Meanwhile, officers are looking for a silver Ford Fusion with driver-side damage.Law enforcement says thieves most often steal formula to resell. They remind parents to only buy formula from reputable sources, even if it means paying a few bucks more.