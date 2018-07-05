Off-duty deputy dragged in H-E-B parking lot by women accused of stealing baby formula

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are looking for two women accused of dragging an off-duty deputy outside an H-E-B store. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy was hit and dragged several feet as he tried to stop two shoplifting suspects.

Those accused thieves were after just one thing: baby formula.

It may seem like a strange target, but police say baby formula is a top target for shoplifters.

Like this case in Sugar Land last year where thieves can be seen taking formula by the cart full.

To take such a large amount like that most likely isn't for personal use. They're most likely going to sell it.

In today's case, it's not clear how much formula the suspects were taking, but police say as they left, they struck the off-duty deputy who was working security at the H-E-B off the Katy Freeway at Bunker Hill.

The deputy was dragged a few feet, but he is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for a silver Ford Fusion with driver-side damage.

Law enforcement says thieves most often steal formula to resell. They remind parents to only buy formula from reputable sources, even if it means paying a few bucks more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckoff-duty officerpolice officer injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen
Another round of scattered storms taking aim at SE Texas
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
Deputy constable allegedly dropped intoxicated man off at gas station
YouTube pranksters charged for posing as Houston police
Who's keeping government secrets? We're naming names
Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of panties
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Show More
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Mother intentionally run over had 4-year-old in the car
Beloved convenience store clerk killed in southwest Houston
LULAC clubhouse named national treasure
Man who says he was 'dating' 11-year-old facing charges
More News