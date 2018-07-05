DEADLY SHOOTING

Beloved convenience store clerk killed in southwest Houston

Beloved convenience store clerk killed in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is on the hunt for whoever killed a beloved store clerk in southwest Houston.



Tuesday night, two hooded men walked into "Stop 4 All" food store on McHard Road, demanded money, and then exchanged gunfire with Jose Gomez, 63.

They ran into the neighborhood next to the store, and so far haven't been caught.

"Only thing he knew was to work and keep on working and never stop. He never did anything to anybody. He always kept to himself. Made jokes. He was just an Average Joe," son Eric Gomez said.

News of Gomez' death spread quickly, and neighbors gathered to pay their respects. Eric says they see, hear and appreciate the well wishes.

"They've been really, really helpful, especially with their kind words. They had nothing but good things to say about my dad. Told me to hang in there. Told my family to hang in there. They were really, really helpful," he continued.

A memorial outside the store has been set up in Gomez' honor. In addition to flowers and candles, there's information about a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

