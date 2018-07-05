FOOD & DRINK

MUST SEE: Man peels coconuts with his teeth

Move over Joey Chestnut, a man in Indian can peel coconuts with his bare teeth at dizzying speed.

UTTAR PRADESH, India --
Move over Joey Chestnut, a man in India can peel coconuts with his bare teeth at dizzying speed. They call him "coconut boy."

The reason is obvious because he uses his mouth for a task that normally requires a claw hammer.

His real name is Ajay Singh Sisodia and he's from Uttar Pradesh.

VIDEO: Joey Chestnut sets record at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest

Sisodia is giving Joey Chestnut a run for his money. Chestnut consumed 74 franks and buns in just 10 minutes at the 102nd annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island.

But, Sisodia's unique skill has made him the go-to guy for anyone in the neighborhood who needs a coconut husked.

Sisodia can peel a coconut and drink its milk in ten seconds.

He can do six in a minute.

CNN contributed to this report.
