FAMILY & PARENTING

New wedding venue The Meekermark features open air chapel in Magnolia

EMBED </>More Videos

Wedding venue designed by photographers opens in Magnolia (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas --
The Meekermark opened in May at 21156 Karen Switch Road, Magnolia.

The wedding venue is housed on 12 acres and features a 200-year-old restored barn and an open air chapel, venue manager Amanda Vela said. Couples can select their own vendors as well.

The Meekermark blends rustic and modern elements for a one-of-a-kind venue, which grew out of the Meeker family's Sugar Land-based photography business, Vela said. She said the venue was designed and built by photographers to capitalize on all the elements that make a beautiful, emotional image.

For more information dial 281-565-4285 or visit their website at www.meekermark.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddingweddingsMagnolia
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Family reunited after being separated at border in May
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
These groups make Ted Oberg's freedom of information hall of shame
Alleged practical jokers charged with impersonating police
Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of panties
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Mother intentionally run over had 4-year-old in the car
LULAC clubhouse named national treasure
Show More
Man who says he was 'dating' 11-year-old facing charges
West Nile Virus found in Harris and Montgomery Counties
City goes to work to repair massive sinkhole after flood
Kids taken to closed day cares end up at fire stations
Person killed when tire hits car on Long Island highway
More News