Corpus Christi Hooks to change name as part of Copa de la Diversion

It is the Corpus Christi Hooks' turn to take part in the Copa de la Diversion, or "fun cup" for Minor League Baseball.The Hooks will change their names to the Raspas for their upcoming games against Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas.Raspas is a south Texas version of a snow cone. They will be served throughout the weekend for all fans in attendance.Copa de la Diversion has occurred throughout the 2018 season and looks to show appreciation for the Hispanic/Latino cultures in the communities of the teams. There will be 160 games and a trophy that will travel to the cities involved. The name of the tour will be "Gira de la Copa" (Cup Tour).Each team will come up with on-field images relevant to the culture.After the season, all teams involved will auction their game-worn jerseys and caps. All money will be given to a Hispanic/Latino organization in the local area.