TRAFFIC

Person killed when tire hits car on Long Island highway

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed when a tractor trailer lost a tire on a Long Island highway Thursday afternoon

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island --
A person was killed when a tractor trailer lost a tire on a Long Island highway Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in North Babylon.

Authorities say the truck was traveling on NY 231, which crosses over Sunrise Highway, when it lost the tire.

The tire then dropped onto the highway and struck a car. Someone inside the vehicle was killed, but it was unclear if it was the driver or a passenger.

Another car was also involved in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
STREET CLOSURES: Roads impacted by Freedom Over Texas
Hitting the road this July 4? Avoid these times
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Going out of town? Avoid construction on your road trip
More Traffic
Top Stories
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
These groups make Ted Oberg's freedom of information hall of shame
Alleged practical jokers charged with impersonating police
Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of panties
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Mother intentionally run over had 4-year-old in the car
LULAC clubhouse named national treasure
Show More
Man who says he was 'dating' 11-year-old facing charges
West Nile Virus found in Harris and Montgomery Counties
City goes to work to repair massive sinkhole after flood
Kids taken to closed day cares end up at fire stations
Fireworks explosion kills 19, injures 31 near Mexico City
More News