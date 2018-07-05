Police: Man accused of beheading woman with samurai sword may be hiding in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are searching the North Valley for a suspect, charged in the murder of a valley native in Washington State this past February. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Officials are searching parts of California for a suspect charged in the murder of a woman in Washington State this past February.

Sheriff's deputies say 33-year-old Jacob Gonzales is the prime suspect in connection to the beheading of his girlfriend Katherine Cunningham. Cunningham is from Atwater, California.

Authorities found Gonzales' DNA on a samurai sword that they believe he used to kill Cunningham. Court filings show that after killing the victim, Gonzales stole her Honda Civic and fled the state. The car was later found abandoned in Yreka, California with the bloody samurai sword in the back.

Island County Prosecutor Gregory Banks said the samurai sword was found in the vehicle and sent for testing at a lab.

"Those lab results indicate that Ms. Cunningham's blood was on the blade of the sword, and Mr. Gonzales' DNA was on the hilt," he said.

Authorities have been seeking Gonzales since March on a warrant. He was previously charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of motor vehicle theft.

Officials now believe Gonzales may now be hiding out in Merced County in California. A $1 million nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldswordbeheadingcrimeviolencesearchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston father of 10 shot in the head as he slept
Ted Oberg is a ████: Here's our freedom of information hall of shame
Alleged practical jokers charged with impersonating police
Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of panties
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Mother intentionally run over had 4-year-old in the car
LULAC clubhouse named national treasure
Show More
Man who says he was 'dating' 11-year-old facing charges
West Nile Virus found in Harris and Montgomery Counties
City goes to work to repair massive sinkhole after flood
Kids taken to closed day cares end up at fire stations
Person killed when tire hits car on Long Island highway
More News