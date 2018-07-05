Stores evacuated at River Oaks Shopping Center due to gas leak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --At least two stores have been evacuated at the River Oaks Shopping Center due to a gas leak, officials say.
#BREAKING - Gas leak prompts closure on the backside of the River Oaks Shopping Center. @HoustonFire on scene. They've closed Peden Street as they wait for Centerpoint to turn off the gas. Live update in minutes on #abc13. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CQn2q8JqWH— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 5, 2018
Police say construction workers hit a gas line in the area. Houston firefighters are on scene behind the center on Peden Street waiting for Centerpoint Energy to turn off the gas.
Authorities say no one was injured or transported.
This is the same center on West Gray where a fire broke out in June.
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.