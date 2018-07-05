Child who can't communicate with others found abandoned at Union Station

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a non-communicative child that was discovered at Union Station on Wednesday night.

Authorities have described the child as a 5- to 7-year-old black male, standing 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds.

The boy has brown eyes, long black hair that is braided and is wearing a blue down jacket, white tank top shirt, beige pants and grey tennis shoes.

L.A. Police Department officers assigned to the Transit Services Division located the unattended boy around 7 p.m. A sign language interpreter unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with him.

Video surveillance showed a black woman in her 20s abandoning the boy at Union Station, police said.

The child is possibly autistic, according to officials.

Anyone who has seen or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the child are urged to contact the LAPD Transit Services Division at 213-922-1410.
