FLEX ON 'EM: J.J. Watt showing off his biceps for the troops might just make your day

Top five things you didn't know about JJ Watt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even in the midst of drying out from torrential downpours on the Fourth of July, J.J. Watt is still somehow able to make us sweat.

The Texans star defensive end shared a photo of him flexing Thursday morning, not because he was working out, but in support of the troops.

It all started on the Fourth of July with White House chef Andre Rush nominating Arnold Schwarzenegger to #Flex4Forces, a digital campaign challenging people to strike a pose showing off their biceps and then post a photo on social media.

The idea is to show how you're a strong force behind the military.

Schwarzenegger accepted and challenged Watt next.

Never one to turn down The Terminator, Watt blessed his social media feeds, and ultimately, his fans, with the photo of him showing off his muscles early Thursday.

"I'm not 100% sure how flexing supports the troops, but when the USO and The Terminator ask, I'll do it," Watt said in his caption.


He must have known we needed an "Is it Friday, yet?" pick-me-up with one fan saying "I'm not in the military, but thank you."

Another mentioned, "I'm not sure how it helps the troops, but it helped make my morning!"


This isn't the first time Watt and Schwarzenegger have connected over fitness.

In 2015, Schwarzenegger challenged Watt to do 50 squats, which Watt completed - in jeans.

SEE ALSO: Arnold Schwarzenegger sends Texans message after loss to Chiefs

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave an inspiring pep talk to the Houston Texans after their loss to the Chiefs.

