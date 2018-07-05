San Jacinto River water levels dropping amid flood concerns

The river rose quickly Wednesday after heavy storms drenched the area. The water rose so quickly, a flood warning was issued at the time for the west fork of the river in the Kingwood/Humble area.
It's now crested at 49.5 feet, which is just above flood stage. The water appears to have receded six to eight inches within a couple hours.
However, water along the river could have an impact on the roads and US-59 turnarounds Thursday morning as more thundershowers are expected.
