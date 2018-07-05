A fight between two groups of women over a past relationship ended with one person shot in southwest Houston, police say.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the women, who all knew each other, were arguing at an apartment complex on Coventry Square and Bissonnet around 9:30 p.m., when someone pulled out a gun and started firing.One of the women was hit in the shoulder. She's recovering in the hospital.After the fight, police pulled over a white car they noticed had a broken back window. Authorities believe the glass was either shot out or bashed in by a baseball bat.Investigators are interviewing the people who were inside of the vehicle to see how they are all related.The name of the shooting victim has not yet been released.