ROBBERY: 17yo working #Cloverleaf fireworks stand robbed *second* night in a row—per @HCSOTexas. Deputies say 3 masked robbers had a gun, fired into the air. No one hurt. They got away w cash from the stand. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/qYQWZ1nPB6 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 5, 2018

A 17-year-old fireworks stand employee in east Harris County dealt with robbers two days in a row, shooting one of them, deputies say.The first incident happened early Wednesday morning at Texas Outlaw Fireworks at Barbara Mae Street and Alderson Street in Cloverleaf.Authorities tell ABC13 the teenager was robbed by two men while he was working.He allegedly shot one of the suspects, using a gun kept at the stand. Both suspects were arrested.Then on Thursday morning, the same teenager was working again when three armed, masked robbers showed up.They fired shots into the air, but no one was hit.Another worker who was sleeping in her car heard the gunshots and woke up.The 17-year-old ran away from the scene. No one was hurt, but the robbers did get away with cash.The teenager has been reunited with his parents.The Harris County Sheriff's Office robbery division is investigating both incidents.They're also looking into whether the robbery Thursday morning is connected to any others.