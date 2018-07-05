Teen employee robbed 2 days in a row at Cloverleaf fireworks stand allegedly opens fire on suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager had to deal with robbers two nights in a row at his job, opening fire on one of them, deputies say. (KTRK)

A 17-year-old fireworks stand employee in east Harris County dealt with robbers two days in a row, shooting one of them, deputies say.

The first incident happened early Wednesday morning at Texas Outlaw Fireworks at Barbara Mae Street and Alderson Street in Cloverleaf.

Authorities tell ABC13 the teenager was robbed by two men while he was working.

He allegedly shot one of the suspects, using a gun kept at the stand. Both suspects were arrested.



Then on Thursday morning, the same teenager was working again when three armed, masked robbers showed up.

They fired shots into the air, but no one was hit.

Another worker who was sleeping in her car heard the gunshots and woke up.

The 17-year-old ran away from the scene. No one was hurt, but the robbers did get away with cash.

The teenager has been reunited with his parents.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office robbery division is investigating both incidents.

They're also looking into whether the robbery Thursday morning is connected to any others.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksrobberyHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
San Jacinto River above flood stage but falling
Memorable moments from Houston's Independence Day flood
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Boy tortured and abused for 5 days before his death
Body of 19-year-old man recovered from San Jacinto River
Video shows arrest of 1 of 3 people suspected of kidnapping LA actors
Neighbors helping neighbors in 4th of July flooding
Man transforms lawn into American flag
Show More
Protester who climbed Statue of Liberty apprehended by police
Digital Deal of the Day
Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers
Giant sinkhole swallows car as storms hit Westchase
Man wins Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest for 11th time
More News