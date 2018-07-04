Body of 19-year-old man found in San Jacinto River after being reported missing

Deputies say a 19-year-old man from Guatemala is dead after it appears he was pulled underwater by a swift current in the San Jacinto River.

Authorities were called after the man disappeared under the water's surface near Magnolia Gardens Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Don Stanton, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, said the man's family was there swimming with him when he ran into trouble.

"He went out in the water, family says he knew a little bit about how to swim. Went out in water just past his body height and he started to do (the) dog paddle, lost his footing and went down, came back up one more time, went back down again and then he was gone," Stanton said.

Stanton said he and deputies were surprised to see how many people were swimming in the river, especially after Wednesday's storms.

The captain said about 20 people were still swimming at the river, even after the man's death.

Authorities are warning people who might be at the park to avoid the water.

"Right now, with the fast current going on-about a 70 knot current-you go past your limits that you're able to do, and you're not going to make it back to shore," Stanton said.
