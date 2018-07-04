HOT DOG EATING

California man wins Nathan's Famous July 4th hot dog eating contest for 11th time

San Jose's Joey "Jaws" Chestnut set a world record at the 102nd annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK --
San Jose's Joey "Jaws" Chestnut set a world record at the 102nd annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.


The defending champion consumed 74 franks and buns in just 10 minutes at the Independence Day event on New York's Coney Island.

This is Chestnut's 11th win.

New York native and defending champion Miki Sudo chomped down 37 hot dogs and buns, making her a five-time winner of the women's contest.



Chestnut and Sudo each took home the coveted mustard belt and $10,000 for their eating prowess.
