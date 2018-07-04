Giant sinkhole opens up after stormy day in Westchase district

EMBED </>More Videos

Bystanders were startled by a giant sinkhole that opened up during the storm in the Westchase district.

Charly Edsitty
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even with the rain moving out of the Houston area, there could be dangers still lurking on our roadways.

Several drivers who were trying get through the Westchase area on Wednesday morning were startled when they hit a big sinkhole on Wilcrest at Westheimer.

Police are blocking off the roadway after drivers came upon the giant hole, which damaged several cars.

CRUNCH: A giant sinkhole has opened up on Wilcrest

Police are now blocking off this part of Wilcrest to prevent other drivers from hitting this massive hole.



One man said his brother-in-law was left shaken when he and his wife went over the hole. The SUV following his truck was not so lucky, becoming lodged in the crevice.

"He was a little scared," the man said. "A big thump, when it happened."

The incidents highlight just what officials have been saying, that there are still dangers on our roadways following this 4th of July flood.

If you have to be on the streets, be very careful. If not, heed the warnings and stay home.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.

How to avoid damage from potholes
EMBED More News Videos

To minimize damage from potholes, follow these tips from AccuWeather.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road repairroad closurehouston floodsinkholeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Downpours cause Houston flooding
Freedom Over Texas festival called off, fireworks still on
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
LIVE: Woman climbs Statue of Liberty
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers
What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?
High water strands drivers across Houston area
Show More
Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59
FLOODED CARS 101: Find your car and what to do next
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Teen survives lightning strike at cabin
Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue
More News