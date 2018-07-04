STATUE OF LIBERTY

Protester who climbed Statue of Liberty apprehended by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest developments after a woman climbed the Statue of Liberty, prompting an evacuation of Liberty Island.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty's base has been escorted down by police after a roughly four-hour standoff that forced the evacuation of Liberty Island on the Fourth of July.

After two New York Police Department officers went up to the base and reached her, news helicopter video showed her and the officers moving carefully along the edge of the statue's robes toward a ladder police had set up.

She climbed down about 25 feet to the statue's observation point, with another officer descending ahead of her.

Earlier, several people on the statue's pedestal hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and were arrested.

The protest group, Rise and Resist, earlier said the climb wasn't connected to the banner demonstration. The group now says the climber was involved in the demonstration but the climb wasn't part of the plan.



The protester appeared to be moving occasionally and waving a t-shirt at times. At other times she was seen lying on her stomach and kicking her feet up behind her.

"We've had two unusual events occur back-to-back," National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis told Eyewitness News. "So for the safety and security of our visitors, we decided to evacuate for the day."

"It's our busiest week of the year, historically," Willis continued. "The island at this time of the day is mostly near capacity, at 4,000 to 4,500 people. All boats have been tasked with moving people off the island. We have an evacation plan. Given the heat of the day, the visitors complied with no issues."



The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
statue of libertyprotestillegal climbingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATUE OF LIBERTY
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
What is A Day Without A Woman?
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Magazine shows Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
This Day in History: Statue of Liberty delivered to New York Harbor
More statue of liberty
Top Stories
Freedom Over Texas festival called off, fireworks still on
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect in Houston until 9 p.m.
Body of 19-year-old man recovered from San Jacinto River
Man teased on Twitter for how he ate a Kit Kat uses one to propose
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Giant sinkhole swallows car as storms hit Westchase
Lessons from Harvey prepared Houston for flood, mayor says
Show More
Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers
What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?
High water strands drivers across Houston area
Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59
FLOODED CARS 101: Find your car and what to do next
More News