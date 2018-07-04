WEATHER

Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers in Houston floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

High water does not discriminate. Remember: turn around, don't drown.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even as officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads, some are still taking their chances on flooded Houston roads this 4th of July.

Good Samaritans armed with chains and pickup trucks have been working to pull stranded drivers and flooded cars out of the water on Almeda Genoa in southeast Houston.

In one case, one of those bystanders who was just trying to help ended up getting stuck in the floodwater himself, only to be saved by one of these citizen rescuers.

Some drivers, unsure what to do, can be seen sitting in their flooded cars hours after their motors gave out, still awaiting rescue.

While the waters are slowly receding, this is still a dangerous situation for anyone out driving around.

The safest thing to do is not to chance it if you come across high water. Just a few inches of moving water is enough to move a vehicle, and that in turn could land you in a life-threatening situation.

Remember: turn around, don't drown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhouston floodflash floodingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?
High water strands drivers across Houston area
LIVE COVERAGE: Downpours cause Houston flooding
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Downpours cause Houston flooding
Freedom Over Texas festival called off, fireworks still on
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
LIVE: Woman climbs Statue of Liberty
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Giant sinkhole swallows car as storms hit Westchase
What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?
High water strands drivers across Houston area
Show More
Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59
FLOODED CARS 101: Find your car and what to do next
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Teen survives lightning strike at cabin
Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue
More News