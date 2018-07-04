WEATHER

INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records

Harris County Flood Disctric's Jeff Lindner talks about recent flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rapid rainfall that drenched the Houston area Wednesday and stranded drivers is causing some waterways to near the top of their banks.

Yellow triangles on the map below show those areas.



Officials are also keeping a close eye on Buffalo Bayou.



The City of Houston's annual Independence Day celebration, Freedom Over Texas, has been cancelled due to the water from Buffalo Bayou flooding into Eleanor Tinsley Park, where the event is held.

Buffalo Bayou at Shepherd is expected to crest below flood stage.

Meteorologist Jeff Lindner with Harris County Flood Control says water from White Oak Bayou is close to impacting the mainlanes of I-10.


Lindner says we are pushing the limits of some of the watersheds in the area such as Greens Bayou around Highway 59 and Hunting Bayou.

However, we should be able to handle another inch or so of rain as long as it doesn't happen in a short period of time.



According to meteorologist Travis Herzog, Hobby Airport has now recorded 5.65" of rain and climbing. The previous July 4 record rainfall was 3.04" in 1942.


Records date back to 1931.

At Bush Intercontinental Airport, now Houston's official weather reporting station, it has recorded 2.99" of rain and climbing.


Travis says that if it hits 3.50," it will be a new record.

North of I-10, over seven inches of rain has fallen over a six-hour period. Between five to eight inches alone has fallen right around Loop 610 over the same amount of time.

You can keep track of the rainfall in your area on the Harris County Flood Control District website.
