HOUSTON FLOOD

Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59

High water causing traffic problems on 59

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A retaining wall along the southbound lanes of Highway 59 at the Kirby Drive exit appears to have cracked, sending water gushing onto the freeway and blocking the road.

Drivers are also stranded by high water on the northbound lanes. You can see some drivers turned in the wrong direction.

Traffic is also at a standstill on the Montrose bridge over Highway 59.

Tropical rains across the area caused roads to flood quickly all over town. Houston is under a flash flood watch until 4 p.m.

