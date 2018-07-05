SOCIETY

Kids dropped off at closed day cares taken to Houston fire stations during storms

Houston police said the holiday closures led children to be dropped off at two different fire stations on July 4. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police say day cares that were closed for the July 4th holiday led to children being dropped off at two different fire stations.

According to the Houston Fire Department, three children who were out in the rain were taken to safety Wednesday morning.

A citizen who spotted a 5-year-old boy out walking alone in the street took him to Houston Fire Station 59 on South Post Oak just before 9 a.m. Firefighters fed him breakfast and cared for him until Houston police arrived.

Police say the child's mother's boyfriend dropped him off at his day care, but it was closed for Independence Day. The boy was reunited with his mother.


An hour later, two children, ages 10 and 7, were dropped off at Houston Fire Station 51 by good Samaritans who saw them alone in the rain near a school. Authorities say the children's uncle dropped them off at another day care that was closed for the holiday.

The boys were also reunited with their family.

