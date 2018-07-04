HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Katy Freeway, closed for hours in both directions due to high water at Washington, has reopened for the eastbound lanes.
The heavy tropical downpours that drenched the Houston area stranded drivers, with water pouring over the retaining walls.
Earlier, firefighters performed a high water rescue on I-10 at Post Oak.
Houston Transtar cameras also showed high water blocking lanes of Highway 288 northbound at Southmore Boulevard.
All of Houston is under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m.
These are the rest of the high water locations reported so far:
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST - Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD - 4 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD - 4 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County - 2 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At WESTPARK DR - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At POST OAK - Exit Ramp
If your car was towed, you can check its status at 713-308-8580 or visit findmytowedcar.com/home.
You can also call 311 and ask for the tow line.
Hearing about minor street flooding at Red Bluff and Beltway 8 in #Pasadena. If they’re getting rain like this, I believe it. You can hardly hear yourself think with this coming down! #abc13 https://t.co/ADOD8wpaPE pic.twitter.com/PlRdnEKiiC— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 4, 2018
More trouble spots along Red Bluff Road. Still passable but take it slow, folks! #Pasadena #abc13 https://t.co/ADOD8wpaPE pic.twitter.com/wessuiYGAx— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 4, 2018
Before you head out on the road, you can check the list of the most likely roads to flood in and around Houston.