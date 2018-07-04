WEATHER

High water strands drivers as storms move across Houston area

SkyEye13 shows some of the hot spots where drivers are taking chances with high water. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Katy Freeway, closed for hours in both directions due to high water at Washington, has reopened for the eastbound lanes.

The heavy tropical downpours that drenched the Houston area stranded drivers, with water pouring over the retaining walls.
Flash flooding on I-10



Earlier, firefighters performed a high water rescue on I-10 at Post Oak.

A high water rescue underway on I-10 at Post Oak.

Cars turning around on I-10



Houston Transtar cameras also showed high water blocking lanes of Highway 288 northbound at Southmore Boulevard.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is tracking the heavy rain and street flooding across the Houston area.

Street flooding on Bay Area Blvd.



All of Houston is under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m.

These are the rest of the high water locations reported so far:
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST - Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD - 4 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD - 4 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Northbound Before SH-242 in Montgomery County - 2 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At WESTPARK DR - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At POST OAK - Exit Ramp

High water spots appearing in Sagemont area

High water on Highway 288 at Southmore.

Standing water on Red Bluff



If your car was towed, you can check its status at 713-308-8580 or visit findmytowedcar.com/home.

You can also call 311 and ask for the tow line.

Heavy rain in West University



Before you head out on the road, you can check the list of the most likely roads to flood in and around Houston.
