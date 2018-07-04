3 community events in Houston this week

Coffee & Conversation with The Houston Advisory Board

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a results-driven advisory session with seasoned business leaders to night markets filled with local goods, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---Looking for some guidance in your business endeavors? Local professionals are invited to Houston Advisory Board's latest gathering this Friday morning. The advisory board convenes monthly to help local business leaders set goals, share business planning knowledge and referrals, and ensure accountability.Friday, July 6, 8:30-10:30 a.m.Berryhill Heights, 702 E. 11th St.FreeHead over to Holler Brewing Co. for a first Friday night overflowing with local art, food and beer. Located in the brewery's breezeway, the market will feature a wide array of goods, including vintage tees and accessories, vegan bath and body products, handmade jewelry, art, produce and more.Friday, July 6, 5-9 p.m.Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards St.FreeFill your Saturday evening with even more local goods and food -- plus some volleyball -- at the Little White Oak Night Market. Hosted by The Houston Food Park every Saturday evening at Sideout Volleybar, the market features a wide range of vendors offering produce, hot meals, dessert, local apparel, art and jewelry -- on top of a full bar, volleyball courts, a dog park and indoor and outdoor seating.Saturday, July 7, 4-8 p.m.Sideout Volleybar, 2623 Keene St.Free