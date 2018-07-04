HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure

EMBED </>More Videos

A medical journal reports a case of a woman's toenails falling off after she got a fish pedicure. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.

If you don't know, the fish pedicure is just like it sounds. You put your feet in a tub of water filled with tiny fish who eat your dead skin.

According to an American Medical Association report, a woman had this done, then shed her toenails.

She had no history of toenail problems.

While it's not clear the flesh-nibbling fish caused it, experts have warned in the past that fish pedicures may carry a risk of infection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchu.s. & worldstudynail salonnails
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Houston crews target mosquito breeding sites to fight Zika
How to avoid the parasite outbreak that's spreading across Texas
Texas teen receiving cutting edge procedure to lengthen legs
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Downpours cause Houston flooding
Freedom Over Texas festival called off, fireworks still on
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
LIVE: Woman climbs Statue of Liberty
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers
Giant sinkhole swallows car as storms hit Westchase
What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?
Show More
High water strands drivers across Houston area
Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59
FLOODED CARS 101: Find your car and what to do next
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Teen survives lightning strike at cabin
More News