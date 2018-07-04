SOCIETY

Son on life support no excuse to skip work, manager tells employee

A manager was fired over the response to an employee with a son on life support.

ALBION, Michigan --
There is outrage over a manager's response to another employee's tragic family news.

Crystal Fisher's 18-year-old son Jason was placed on life support as he battles an infection.

Fisher says she texted her manager at PS Food Mart in Michigan about the situation, and the manager was unsympathetic, telling her it wasn't an excuse to skip work.

"This is his life we're talking about, not just in the hospital sick. He's on life support, " said Fisher. "And I let her know that no, I'm not quitting, I want my job, that my son's more important, though, than your job because I can replace your job. I cannot replace my kid."

The company didn't waste time responding. It says the manager was fired Monday morning.
