ANIMAL CRUELTY

Man charged after 3 Rottweilers found dead in hot car

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is arrested after three Rottweilers were found dead in a hot car on Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, New York --
Three dogs were found dead after spending more than 11 hours inside a hot car on Long Island Tuesday, and now their owner is facing charges.

Six dogs, all Rottweilers, were found around 5:40 a.m. inside cages in a Ford Explorer parked in a lot along Montauk Highway in Shirley.

Three of those dogs were dead, and three surviving dogs were transported to the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter for evaluation.

Investigators said the dogs spent at least 11 hours inside the car. Temperatures climbed to a high of 90 degrees in Shirley on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

The dogs' owner, 41-year-old Carmine Dapruzzo, of Shirley, was charged with animal cruelty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogshot caru.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Man intentionally ran over puppy in parking lot, police say
Man charged with animal cruelty after washing dogs at car wash
Baytown woman arrested after viral video shows her dumping dog
Deputies seize horses after animal cruelty investigation in Cleveland
More animal cruelty
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Downpours cause Houston flooding
Freedom Over Texas festival called off, fireworks still on
LIVE: I-10 closed due to high water, drivers stranded
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
Mom and son found safe 7 hours after boat capsizes in lake
Boss: Your son on life support is no excuse to skip work
Show More
92-year-old woman allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue
9-year-old boy saves family from house fire
Employee hurt in explosion at fireworks company
More News