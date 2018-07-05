STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Ease up on the gas pedal! What you might be doing that's wasting your money at the pump

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has some gas saving tips. (KTRK)

By
Changing your driving habits may help save you at the pump. The Consumer Federation of America has these five tips.

Keep off the brakes. Avoiding unnecessary braking can save you up to 35 percent in gas. Ease into accelerating and decelerating as much as possible when you drive.

Don't slam on the gas or brake. This is where savings can really add up if you're on a long road trip.

Keep your car properly aligned. If your car is out of alignment, it not only wears out your tires faster, it also makes your engine work harder, reducing your gas mileage.


Slow down. The Consumer Federation of America says driving slower really is better when it comes to gas mileage.

Finally, spend the money for a tune-up. A regular check-up by a mechanic will keep your engine working at peak capacity and again, save you in gas mileage.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivestretch your dollargas pricesdriving
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Try all 32 Houston splash pads this summer
Don't fall for these air conditioner myths this summer
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Fourth of July
More stretch your dollar
AUTOMOTIVE
Audi CEO detained in diesel emissions case
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
Summer car care tips that save money and prevent pollution
More Automotive
Top Stories
Stores evacuated at River Oaks Shopping Center due to gas leak
6 robberies in 6 hours: Suspects wanted in overnight crime spree
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
Kids taken to closed day cares end up at fire stations
Texas mom accused of selling 7-year-old son
Eleanor Tinsley Park muddy mess after Independence Day flood
Women's fight over relationship ends in shooting, injuring 1
More scattered thundershowers expected today
Show More
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
J.J. Watt flexing for the troops is just what you need today
Water and mud remains on Houston area roads
More News