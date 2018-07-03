Store clerk shot to death in apparent SW Houston robbery

Police are investigating a homicide stemming from an apparent robbery at a southwest Houston convenience store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convenience store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery in southwest Houston.

Houston police are investigating at 7000 McHard Road at Amy Ridge Road.

A tweet by HPD says police believe the clerk's death is the result of a confrontation with a robber.

We do not know the identity of the victim or whether police know the identity of the suspect.
