Woman intentionally run over in north Houston, police say

A woman is dead after she was allegedly hit by a car at Parker Road near W. Hardy Toll Road. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is dead after police say she was intentionally hit by a car in north Houston.

Houston police say they are investigating the homicide that took place on Parker Road off the Hardy Toll Road.


According to a tweet from HPD, the woman was transported to a hospital where she died.

At this time, it is unclear who was driving.
