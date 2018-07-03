Woman intentionally run over in north Houston, police say

North officers are at a homicide scene 10500 W, Hardy. Adult female was transported to the hospital where she died. Initial information is victim was intentionally struck by a vehicle driven by a known suspect. 202 pic.twitter.com/qHb677gZF7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 4, 2018

A woman is dead after police say she was intentionally hit by a car in north Houston.Houston police say they are investigating the homicide that took place on Parker Road off the Hardy Toll Road.According to a tweet from HPD, the woman was transported to a hospital where she died.At this time, it is unclear who was driving.