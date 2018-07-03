COMMUNITY & EVENTS

What you need to know before Freedom Over Texas celebration

For those heading to Freedom Over Texas, here's what you should know before you go. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're heading to the Freedom Over Texas event on Wednesday, here are a few things you may need to know.

Celebrating America's birthday Bayou City-style means heading down to Freedom Over Texas for thousands of people.

Set up was in full swing Tuesday as sound systems and tents were assembled.

RELATED: Security preparations begin ahead of Freedom Over Texas celebration

But what do you need to know before you head out to Elenor Tinsley Park?

The biggest x-factor is the weather but organizers bill it as a rain or shine event.

RELATED: CITGO Freedom Over Texas
As seen in previous years, the weather can put a damper on things.

Sometimes it's not just the rain, but it's the sun that can also cause complications- which is why event organizers say you should be prepared for whatever the weather will bring.

Those attending are advised to dress for the heat and to also keep in mind the possibilities of rain.

Event goers are not allowed to take in food or beverages.

You're also not allowed bring bikes, skateboards or fireworks, but you can bring sunscreen and bug repellent.

Freedom Over Texas begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, so be prepared to sit back and listen to bands playing on the four stages.

