Remains of soldier killed during Korean War return home

The remains of Sgt. John W. Hall have returned home. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The remains of a Korean War soldier, who went missing in action back in December of 1950, have finally returned home.

The body of Army Sergeant John W. Hall of Jennings, Louisiana was welcomed by airport officials in Houston early Tuesday.

Following the Korean War, a returning prisoner of war reported Sgt. Hall was captured and died Jan. 26, 1951 in what was known as the "Death Valley."

Sergeant Hall's remains were identified using state of the art DNA technology.

His body will be buried Friday in Houston.

Sergeant Hall's return is one of many more to come, a month following President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - in which recovering the remains of soldiers was discussed.

RELATED: After summit, Trump announces halt to US-South Korea 'war games'
