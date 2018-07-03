SOCIETY

Siblings start sock business to help homeless in their community

New York teen siblings start sock company to help homeless

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Some New York teens are making a difference in the world by spreading a message of love, hope and inspiration - one sock at a time.

Raechel Chang, 12, and 15-year-old Matthew Chang are making it their business to let people know that it's okay to be kind.

The kids have designed a line of socks with uplifting messages and colorful patterns.

"Because that's something everyone wears. And it's worldwide. And it's number one most requested in homeless shelters," Raechel said.

The company is called Greeting Card Socks, and was launched this February. The pairs are made by a manufacturer and priced between $6 and $10.

"We even have an acronym, GCS. It stands for Greeting Card Socks, but it also stands for Giving Caring Success," Matthew said.

So far, about 200 pairs of socks have been sold and more than 200 pairs donated.

"We've received help over the years, and we think that it's very important to help where we can," the teen's mother Ava Chang said.

The teens say their goal is to sell the socks worldwide.

"The main thing I've learned is that words have power and do influence what you do and how you think," Matthew said.
