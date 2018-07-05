Rice and Texas Southern University announce football game in 2021

Mark your calenders Owls and Tiger fans. @RiceFootball will host @TXSOTigers at Rice Stadium Sept 25, 2021. @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) July 3, 2018

There is a first for everything. Rice University and Texas Southern University, two Houston-area schools, have scheduled a football game for 2021.The Owls will host the Tigers in the first ever football match between the universities. Match-ups between the two in other sports have already occurred.It was a rough 2017 season for both universities. Rice finished 1-11 with Texas Southern finishing 2-9.