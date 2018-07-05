SPORTS

Rice and Texas Southern University announce football game in 2021

EMBED </>More Videos

Rice and Texas Southern University schedule first ever football match-up for 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There is a first for everything. Rice University and Texas Southern University, two Houston-area schools, have scheduled a football game for 2021.



The Owls will host the Tigers in the first ever football match between the universities. Match-ups between the two in other sports have already occurred.

It was a rough 2017 season for both universities. Rice finished 1-11 with Texas Southern finishing 2-9.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsrice universitytexas southern universityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Altuve leads AL All-Star game voting, Gurriel, Correa and Bregman hang in second place
J.J. Watt flexing for the troops is just what you need today
Brian McCann to undergo surgery and miss 4-6 weeks
Michael Carter-Williams agrees to one-year deal with Rockets
More sports
SPORTS
Altuve leads AL All-Star game voting, Gurriel, Correa and Bregman hang in second place
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
Astros hopes to regain consistency vs. White Sox
Gattis' sac fly in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers 5-4
More Sports
Top Stories
Stores evacuated at River Oaks Shopping Center due to gas leak
6 robberies in 6 hours: Suspects wanted in overnight crime spree
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
Kids taken to closed day cares end up at fire stations
Texas mom accused of selling 7-year-old son
Eleanor Tinsley Park muddy mess after Independence Day flood
Women's fight over relationship ends in shooting, injuring 1
More scattered thundershowers expected today
Show More
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
#PLANEBAE Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
J.J. Watt flexing for the troops is just what you need today
Water and mud remains on Houston area roads
More News