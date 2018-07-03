SPORTS

Japan soccer team shows class after World Cup elimination

EMBED </>More Videos

Japan team cleans locker room after World Cup loss to Belgium (KTRK)

RUSSIA --
The Japanese went viral on social media throughout the World Cup. After losing to Belgium in the final minute of the knockout stages of the World Cup, Japan still stuck to its classy and respectful side.


Little acts like this make life easier for those running the World Cup and the cleaning crew. The team is not in this alone either. Japan's fans and citizens have engaged in these acts as well.


Japanese fans have been known to stick around post-game and clean the area for years. Even though they are no longer in the World Cup, they won the hearts of many.
