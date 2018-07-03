HOUSTON ASTROS

Brian McCann to undergo surgery and miss 4-6 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Knee issues are unfortunately a reoccurring event here. Astros catcher Brian McCann will undergo right knee surgery and be placed on the DL for at least four to six weeks. This is McCann's third right knee-related injury since August 2017. He also dealt with knee issues just last month.


McCann had to have his knee drained on May 28th after barely finishing the Astros win against the Yankees. With McCann 34 years old, there has to be more caution with these issues.
During his recovery, Max Stassi will take the full-time catcher position. AAA player Tim Federowicz has been called up to the main roster.

McCann has 5 HR's and 17 RBI's on the season.
