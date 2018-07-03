SOCIETY

Patriotic grandma accidentally wears Panama flag shirt for over 25 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston family came to a surprising realization on Monday.

Their grandma's favorite patriotic shirt is nearly identical to the Panama flag.

Her grandson's tweet on the subject has since gone viral.


Dale Cheeseman says his grandma has worn the shirt for 25 years, and no one in the family noticed until they were watching the World Cup this week.

He calls it "25 years of treason."
