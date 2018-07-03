HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston builder alleges Landry's hasn't paid them $20 million owed for construction of its new luxury hotel in the Uptown area.
More than three months after its opening, Tellepsen Builders filed a lien against The Post Oak Hotel.
According to lien documents filed on June 6, the company claims Landry's owes them $19,895,457 for construction, supervision, materials, equipment and labor.
WATCH: Inside the Post Oak Hotel's Presidential Suite
The hotel opened its doors on March 12, boasting 250 guest rooms and VIP suites, a conference facility, a grand ballroom and more.
Opulent and ritzy, the hotel even has its own Rolls Royce auto showroom and offered a $25,000 Presidential Suite experience last month for Father's Day.
READ THE LIEN DOCUMENTS HERE: