A Houston builder alleges Landry's hasn't paid them $20 million owed for construction of its new luxury hotel in the Uptown area.More than three months after its opening, Tellepsen Builders filed a lien againstAccording to lien documents filed on June 6, the company claims Landry's owes them $19,895,457 for construction, supervision, materials, equipment and labor.The hotel opened its doors on March 12, boasting 250 guest rooms and VIP suites, a conference facility, a grand ballroom and more.Opulent and ritzy, the hotel even has its own Rolls Royce auto showroom and offeredlast month for Father's Day.