BUSINESS

Landry's new Post Oak Hotel hit with $20 million lien by Houston builder

EMBED </>More Videos

Are you ready to stay at Houston's new luxury hotel? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston builder alleges Landry's hasn't paid them $20 million owed for construction of its new luxury hotel in the Uptown area.

More than three months after its opening, Tellepsen Builders filed a lien against The Post Oak Hotel.

According to lien documents filed on June 6, the company claims Landry's owes them $19,895,457 for construction, supervision, materials, equipment and labor.

WATCH: Inside the Post Oak Hotel's Presidential Suite
EMBED More News Videos

See the Presidential Suite at The Post Oak Hotel



The hotel opened its doors on March 12, boasting 250 guest rooms and VIP suites, a conference facility, a grand ballroom and more.

Opulent and ritzy, the hotel even has its own Rolls Royce auto showroom and offered a $25,000 Presidential Suite experience last month for Father's Day.

READ THE LIEN DOCUMENTS HERE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconstructionreal estatetilman fertittatexas newshotelHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Sexual incidents lead to panic buttons for hotel workers
Best Buy to abandon CDs entirely on July 1st
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More Business
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing $85,000 in fireworks arrested after chase
Man accused giving teen chlamydia after meeting online
Police believe teen beaten to death knew his killer
6th grade girls strip searched over missing $50
DIY: Homemade air conditioner for around $8
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
17 people charged after brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana
Show More
Where to watch fireworks in Houston
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting
New study reveals coffee drinking may help you live longer
CAVE RESCUE: Soccer team and coach may have to swim out
More News