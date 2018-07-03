Michael Carter-Williams agrees to one-year deal with Rockets

The Rockets have added to their point guard depth. Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with the organization for the veteran minimum ($1.75 million). This deal cannot become official until the NBA's moratorium period ends July 6.Carter-Williams was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft out of Syracuse. Injuries have gotten in the way of his career and this will be his fifth team in as many years. He has seen stints with the 76ers, Bulls, Hornets and Bucks.He averages 11.5 PPG, 4.9 APG and 4.7 RPG for his career. Carter-Williams was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2014.In a system that is three-point heavy for the Rockets, Carter-Williams has not found a consistent jump shot yet. He shot 23.7 percent from three last season and has never shot above 27 percent from the perimeter. But Carter-Williams has other strengths to make up for that.Carter-Williams is lengthy at 6'6", which fits the Rockets defensive style and ability to switch. He can play as either a guard or forward due to his length.With the deal only being for the veteran minimum, this is a bargain that could pay off for both sides. The Rockets' lack of depth at the point guard position showed last season. Carter-Williams can make the best out of this opportunity.This is the first new signing for the Rockets in the 2018 Free Agency period. The other signings for the organization have been re-signings of Chris Paul and Gerald Green.