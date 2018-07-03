HOUSTON ROCKETS

Michael Carter-Williams agrees to one-year deal with Rockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Carter-Williams agrees to deal with Rockets (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rockets have added to their point guard depth. Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with the organization for the veteran minimum ($1.75 million). This deal cannot become official until the NBA's moratorium period ends July 6.

Carter-Williams was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft out of Syracuse. Injuries have gotten in the way of his career and this will be his fifth team in as many years. He has seen stints with the 76ers, Bulls, Hornets and Bucks.

He averages 11.5 PPG, 4.9 APG and 4.7 RPG for his career. Carter-Williams was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2014.

In a system that is three-point heavy for the Rockets, Carter-Williams has not found a consistent jump shot yet. He shot 23.7 percent from three last season and has never shot above 27 percent from the perimeter. But Carter-Williams has other strengths to make up for that.

Carter-Williams is lengthy at 6'6", which fits the Rockets defensive style and ability to switch. He can play as either a guard or forward due to his length.

With the deal only being for the veteran minimum, this is a bargain that could pay off for both sides. The Rockets' lack of depth at the point guard position showed last season. Carter-Williams can make the best out of this opportunity.

This is the first new signing for the Rockets in the 2018 Free Agency period. The other signings for the organization have been re-signings of Chris Paul and Gerald Green.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston RocketsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Michael Carter-Williams, Rockets agree on one-year, $1.75M deal
ROCKETS: CP3 and Green staying in H-Town, Ariza headed west
Rockets, Chris Paul agree to four-year, $160M maximum contract
Suns agree to one-year, $15 million deal with swingman Trevor Ariza
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Brian McCann to undergo surgery and miss 4-6 weeks
Second half shaping up as wild ride to baseball's postseason
Japane soccer team shows class after World Cup elimination
Brian McCann to have knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks
More Sports
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing $85,000 in fireworks arrested after chase
Man accused giving teen chlamydia after meeting online
Police believe teen beaten to death knew his killer
6th grade girls strip searched over missing $50
Landry's new luxury hotel hit with $20 million lien by builder
DIY: Homemade air conditioner for around $8
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Show More
17 people charged after brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana
Where to watch fireworks in Houston
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting
New study reveals coffee drinking may help you live longer
More News