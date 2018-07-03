HOUSTON, Texas --A new live music venue has debuted in downtown Houston. Located at 811 Congress St. across from Market Square Park, the fresh addition is called Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club.
You can look for upcoming shows by visiting the venue's Facebook or Instagram pages. As of this writing, a few upcoming shows include Pussy Pop on July 12 and Calliope Musicals, Sun June, Mojave Red and Expensive Genes on July 13.
Depending on the setup required, the venuesays it can accommodate 100 to 300 people. Shows range in genre from pop and punk to metal and hip-hop.
"It's a venue that gives 100 percent of the door earnings to the booking party to be distributed to performers without sacrificing a cut to the venue," production manager Whitney Andrew told the Houston Press. She said this method keeps ticket prices lower than other venues.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Spruce Goose: Social Flyers Club currently has a five-star rating.
Rory G., who reviewed the new spot on June 15, wrote, "Great new venue worth checking out. Went here to see Le Chien Freud recently and they rocked. The location was clean and the staff was very friendly, especially the bartender. The restrooms were also very well kept. This location offers a great view of Market Square Park and Houston's skyscrapers. Definitely worth a visit."
