Getting ice cream from your neighborhood ice cream truck is always a treat, especially when it's this hot. But one neighborhood in Iowa didn't have one, so a family decided to take matters into their own hands.Chad Anderson is a father of three, and his kids love ice cream. But it's been over a decade since their neighborhood has had an ice cream truck, until now."I wanted something unique but yet functional," Anderson said.Anderson and his wife Jennifer created and designed their very own mini ice cream truck for all of the community to enjoy."I designed the look of the truck and came up with the logo. We wanted to make it personal to us. I used our three kids, Oliver, Maxwell and Amelia, on our logo," Jennifer said.The truck is plastered with polka dots and pinstripes. The Andersons said they wanted to make sure it was visible so people would say, "Hey! There's the ice cream truck."