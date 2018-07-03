SOCIETY

Newlyweds surprise wedding guests with dance moves

Couple's first dance wows wedding guests (KTRK)

ANDERSON, South Carolina --
A South Carolina couple gave their wedding guests more to watch at their wedding than just their vows.

The newlyweds decided to turn the idea of a traditional first dance on its head, when they performed a choreographed dance to songs such as "Turn Down for What" by Lil Jon and DJ Snake.

The bride's cousin spoke to The Charlotte Observer, saying that the performance lasted more than three minutes.

The newlyweds reportedly practiced their moves for more than three months.

The cousin posted video of the dance to Facebook, where it's been watched over 3.6 million times.
